Man, 49, suspected of drugging and raping dozens of women in papakatsu scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 49-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and raping dozens of women over the past three years, reports NHK (Jan. 22).

Over a three-hour period starting at around 8:00 p.m. on February 18, 2019, Takehiko Goto, of no known occupation, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a hotel in the Kinshicho area of Sumida Ward after drugging her.

He also stole the girl’s smartphone. “[I took] the phone to destroy evidence,” Goto told police in admitting to the allegations.

Goto is a resident of Bunkyo Ward. Two years ago he tweeted that he was seeking partners for a relationship known papakatsu, whereby a man pays a younger female to accompany him on dates.

“Let’s go for a meal,” he reportedly wrote.

Got told police that he had carried out the same crime on about 50 occasions in the Tokyo metropolitan area since 2017.