Male corpse found at tomb of Emperor Showa; suicide suspected

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after the discovery of a male corpse at the tomb of Emperor Showa in the Musashi Imperial Graveyard in Hachioji City on Wednesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 1).

At around 7:20 a.m., an Imperial Household Agency staff member tipped off police after finding a “person collapsed” and bleeding in a restricted area of the tomb for Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

According to the Takao Police Station, the man is believed to be in his 30s to 50s. A crossbow and a note implying suicide were found near the body.

On April 23, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visited the tomb of Emperor Showa as a part of an official ceremony to mark his abdication from the Chrysanthemum Throne, which took place in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The Heisei Era began in 1989 following the death of Emperor Hirohito. On Wednesday, Crown Prince Naruhito ascended to the throne for the start of the Reiwa Era.

Police are now attempting to identify the body.