Kumamoto: Charred corpse found on vacant land

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a charred corpse was found in Yatsushiro City on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 4).

At around 3:45 p.m., a neighbor tipped off police about the burned remains on vacant land in the Sozomachi area.

Officers from the Yatsushiro Police Station arriving at the scene found the body lying face-up among some burned trash.

The estimated age and gender of the person are not known due to the extensive burns, police said.

Officers also found an unlocked truck stopped nearby. However, officers have been unable to contact the owner of the vehicle.

Police are treating the case as a suicide or the result of foul play or an accident.