 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kumamoto: Charred corpse found on vacant land

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 5, 2019

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a charred corpse was found in Yatsushiro City on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 4).

At around 3:45 p.m., a neighbor tipped off police about the burned remains on vacant land in the Sozomachi area.

Officers from the Yatsushiro Police Station arriving at the scene found the body lying face-up among some burned trash.

The estimated age and gender of the person are not known due to the extensive burns, police said.

in Yatsushiro City
A charred corpse was found on vacant land in Yatsushiro City on Friday (Twitter)

Officers also found an unlocked truck stopped nearby. However, officers have been unable to contact the owner of the vehicle.

Police are treating the case as a suicide or the result of foul play or an accident.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »