Man’s corpse found in trunk of car overturned in Kobe field

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a male corpse was found in a vehicle in Kobe City on Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (May 6).

At around 8:15 p.m., a resident in the Yamada area of Kita Ward alerted police. “There’s an overturned vehicle in a rice field with the alarm sounding,” the caller said.

Officers arriving at the scene about two and a half hours later found the body of a man in the trunk.

According to the Kobe-Kita Police Station, the man is the 66-year-old manager of a convenience store in Kobe.

Police also took the male driver of the vehicle, aged in his 20s, in for voluntary questioning after he was found in the area.

During questioning, he said, “Another man is involved.” Police are now seeking the whereabouts of the third man.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.