Kawasaki City hospital staffer not prosecuted for planting spy cam in toilet

KANAGAWA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 40-year-old staff member at a hospital in Kawasaki City over the alleged planting of a hidden camera inside a toilet at the hospital, reports the Kanagawa Shimbun (Feb. 12).

Between December 10 and 17, the staff member, the vice-director of internal medicine at Kawasaki Municipal Ida Hospital in Nakahara Ward, allegedly planted the camera inside a toilet used by both male and female staff members.

Upon the arrest of the suspect, who was not named, on suspicion of violating a public nuisance ordinance in February, he carried out the act to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of women.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Kawasaki branch of the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the prosecution of the staff member. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

The day before, the government of Kawasaki City handed the staff member a suspension of three months. However, he chose to resign from his post.

Police previously said that a female employee found the small camera hidden inside an air freshener in the toilet. An examination of data stored on the camera included a photograph of the staff member.