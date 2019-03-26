Japan operator of Hooters goes bust

TOKYO (TR) – The Japan management company of the U.S. restaurant chain Hooters has filed for bankruptcy protection, a research firm revealed on Tuesday.

Teikoku Databank said that HJ Inc., based in Shinjuku Ward, initiated bankruptcy proceedings with 560 million yen in liabilities under the Civil Rehabilitation Law at the Tokyo District Court on Monday.

HJ was founded in 2005. The company opened the first outlet of Hooters, which is known for its busty waitresses attired in tank tops and shorts, in Japan five years later with the branch in the Akasaka area of Minato Ward.

After expansion into the Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka markets, the chain once boasted 7 branches. In 2016, sales at HJ peaked at 1.77 billion yen.

However, sales sagged to 1.51 billion yen two years later, sending the company’s bottom line into the red. The company closed the Fukuoka outlet earlier this year.

The outlets will continue to operate, with a new operator expected to take over the businesses, Teikoku Databank said.