Hyogo: Skeletal remains found near belt tied to tree in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains in the mountains of Kobe City on Sunday, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Oct. 12).

At around 5:00 p.m., an 87-year-old man out for a walk in the Fukiaicho area of Chuo Ward reported the discovery of the remains to police.

According to the Fukiai Police Station, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known due to the stage of decay.

Police also found a belt tied to a tree at the location of the discovery of the body.

Police are now attempting to identify the body.