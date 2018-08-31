Human skull found along railway in Nikko

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a human skull was found along a railway line in Nikko City on Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 30).

At 10:30 a.m., a worker cutting grass along the Tobu Kinugawa Line tipped off police after finding the skull along the track bed in the Kamimiyori area.

Given that the skull had already turned skeletal, it very likely is not that of Tiphaine Veron, a 36-year-old French woman who went missing after she departed a lodge in Nikko City on July 29, the Imaichi Police Station said.

Police are now seeking to identify the skull and determine the cause of death of the person.