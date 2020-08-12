Hokkaido: Male corpse found in river in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a river in a Sapporo City on Monday, reports NHK (Aug. 10).

At just before 11:00 a.m., a fisherman reported the discovery of a “person collapsed in a rocky area” of the Toyohira River in Minami Ward.

Officers arriving at the river found the man lying face-up in the water. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Believed to be in his 30s or 40s, the man was clothed in shorts and a black short-sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes or socks.

The location of the discovery is about 200 meters downstream of the Ishiyamao Bridge.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.