Graffiti suspect: ‘I wanted everyone to see my art’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a self-described artist for allegedly spraying graffiti at a park near JR Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward last year, reports TBS News (Feb. 14).

On the night of December 27, Seiya Ino, 22, allegedly sprayed red and blue paint at nine locations of the Global Ring plaza, including the ground and pillars.

In one area, the extent of the paint reached 1.8 meters high and 1.2 meters wide, Toshima Ward said previously.

“I wanted everyone to see my art,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Located inside the West Exit Park near the station, Global Ring opened last November. The plaza includes a cafe, stage and fountain. During the Olympic Games, visitors will be able to watch events at the plaza.

Based on the Ino’s Instagram account, police believe the suspect was also behind graffiti sprayed in Shibuya Ward and other locations.