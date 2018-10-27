Girl leaps from school building in apparent suicide attempt, injures teacher

OKAYAMA (TR) – A girl injured a teacher when she leaped from a school building in Okayama City last week in an apparent suicide attempt, local authorities said, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 23).

At just past 8:00 a.m. on October 23, a person at a middle school in Kita Ward tipped off emergency services about “a girl who appears to ready to jump” from the fourth floor of a building.

Teachers then attempted to coax the girl, a second-year student at the school, to not jump. A mat was also put in place below the building.

However, the girl jumped, injuring a teacher who attempted to catch her. Both the student and teacher were rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries considered serious.

Another nine persons who witnessed the event were also rushed to the hospital after feeling ill, the authorities said.