Gifu: City accountant goes missing…along with ¥20 million

GIFU (TR) – An accountant for a tourist area in Gero City went missing after he acknowledged playing a role in the misappropriation of around 20 million yen, reports Kyodo News (May 17).

On Saturday, officials from the city interviewed the male accountant, 56, who presides over the books for the Gero Onsen Gassho Village resort area.

According to the city, the 20 million yen was found to be missing during a review of accounts last year. During the interview on Saturday, the accountant admitted to misappropriating a portion of the money.

However, his whereabouts became unknown thereafter. The city reported him missing to the Gero Police Station later on Saturday.

The city noted that a bank book submitted to the city each month had been tampered with. As well, some fictitious names of contractors were listed as payees for various work, including roof repair.

“While working to eliminate corruption, we will strive to prevent a recurrence,” said Noburu Yamauchi, the mayor of Gero.