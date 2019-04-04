Ferrari crashes in Fuji forest and bursts into flames; driver slightly hurt

YAMANASHI (TR) – A Ferrari sports car traveling toward Mt. Fuji crashed in the town of Fujikawaguchiko and caught fire on Wednesday. The driver suffered light injuries, police and fire officials said, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 3).

At around 3:00 p.m., a female passerby of the Fuji Subaru Line toll road reported seeing the Ferrari “on fire” in a forest. A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze.

The male driver, a 27-year-old Chinese national living in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with minor injuries. His female companion, 35, was unhurt, police said.

Footage posted on social media showed the blue frame of the vehicle burning among trees at the side of the road. However, the frame had completely burned to the ground by the time the fire was put out.

The vehicle was traveling in the direction of the peak of Mt. Fuji on the toll road when the driver likely lost control on a curve, police said.

The work to extinguish the resulting blaze, which burned portions of the forest, and remove the vehicle caused the road to be closed for the remainder of the day.