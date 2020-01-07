 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ex-lawmaker Yukiko Miyake found dead in apparent suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on January 7, 2020

Yukiko Miyake (Twitter)
TOKYO (TR) – The body of former lower house lawmaker Yukiko Miyake was found at a park last week, a case that is being treated as a suicide, investigative sources revealed on Monday, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 6).

According to the sources, the body of Miyake, 54, was found by a visitor to Jonanjima Seaside Park in Ota Ward at around 4:00 p.m. on January 2. Based on the evidence found at the scene, the cause of death was likely suicide by drowning.

On the night of December 30, Miyake left her residence in Minato Ward
and did not return. A note hinting at suicide was found inside the
residence.

Early the following morning, a backpack and shoes believed to belong
to her were discovered at the nearby Shibaura-futo coastal area,
located about 6 kilometers from where her body was found three days
later.

Yukiko Miyake won a lower house seat in 2009 (Twitter)

Fuji Television

Miyake was born in the United States. In 1988, she joined Fuji Television, where she worked as a reporter. She won a House of Representatives seat in Gunma Prefecture in the August 2009 general election as a member of the Democratic Party of Japan.

During the campaign, Miyake was supported by Ichiro Ozawa, a political power broker. Miyake and two other female candidates supported by Ozawa were dubbed by the media and “Ozawa’s Girls.” She failed to win re-election three years later.

In 2010, Miyake was seriously injured after she fell 10 meters from her fourth-floor residence while reaching for her mobile telephone. She suffered broken bones that required one month to heal.

In 2017, she claimed to have been stalked by a supporter. The following year, she announced that she suffered from an anxiety disorder.

