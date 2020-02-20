 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Brazilian nabbed for breaking into woman’s Shinagawa apartment

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 20, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arresed a male Brazilian national for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment in Shinagawa Ward last month, reports TBS News (Jan. 30).

On January 29, Daniel Kumamoto, 37, of no known occupation, allegedly entered the residence and covered the mouth of the woman, aged in her 30s, after grabbing her.

Okane, okane,” he then reportedly said in broken Japanese in demanding money. After taking 10,000 yen in cash from her, he fled the scene.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said previously.

A Brazilian national broke into the a Shinagawa Ward apartment of a woman in January (Twitter)

“I wanted money,” Kumamoto was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Two days after the incident, police arrested Kumamoto breaking into another residence in the same ward.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »