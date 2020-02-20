Brazilian nabbed for breaking into woman’s Shinagawa apartment

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arresed a male Brazilian national for allegedly breaking into a woman’s apartment in Shinagawa Ward last month, reports TBS News (Jan. 30).

On January 29, Daniel Kumamoto, 37, of no known occupation, allegedly entered the residence and covered the mouth of the woman, aged in her 30s, after grabbing her.

“Okane, okane,” he then reportedly said in broken Japanese in demanding money. After taking 10,000 yen in cash from her, he fled the scene.

The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said previously.

“I wanted money,” Kumamoto was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Two days after the incident, police arrested Kumamoto breaking into another residence in the same ward.