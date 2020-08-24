 Press "Enter" to skip to content

American man seriously hurt in bear attack in Gunma

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 24, 2020

GUNMA (TR) – An American male was seriously hurt in a bear attack in the town of Minakami on Sunday, police said, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 24).

At around 4:20 p.m., a local resident in the Tsukiyono area alerted emergency services after the American, 47, arrived at their residence seeking help.

According to police, a bear emerged from a bush and attacked the American, who lives in the town, while he was out for a walk alone.

An American man was attacked by a bear in Minakami on Sunday (Twitter)

The man suffered serious injuries to his right arm and shoulder.

Police said that there have been sightings of bears in the past, and police are continuing to urge local residents to use caution.

Published in Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »