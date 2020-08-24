American man seriously hurt in bear attack in Gunma

GUNMA (TR) – An American male was seriously hurt in a bear attack in the town of Minakami on Sunday, police said, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 24).

At around 4:20 p.m., a local resident in the Tsukiyono area alerted emergency services after the American, 47, arrived at their residence seeking help.

According to police, a bear emerged from a bush and attacked the American, who lives in the town, while he was out for a walk alone.

The man suffered serious injuries to his right arm and shoulder.

Police said that there have been sightings of bears in the past, and police are continuing to urge local residents to use caution.