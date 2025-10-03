Tokyo tutor accused of indecent acts with student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former head of a private tutoring school for committing indecent acts against one of his students.

The arrest is the second for 45-year-old Shinichi Ishida, the former head of School IE, reports TBS News (Oct. 3).

Ishida is suspected of committing indecent acts, including hugging, against a 13-year-old female junior high school student inside a cram school building in the capital in late January.

During questioning on suspicion of indecent assault, Ishida admitted to the charges. “I went too far. I regret it,” he said.

According to police, Ishida had been contacting the female junior high school student via social media, saying he wanted to give her a present. He then summoning her to an empty classroom.

They then chatted for several hours. He then hugged her from the front for about 30 seconds as she was leaving.

Second case

Ishida was arrested last month for committing indecent acts against another female student, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Sep. 16). In that case, Ishida allegedly touched the breasts of the female student over her underwear during lessons at a cram school where he worked around late March and late May.

Following his first arrest on the same charge Ishida said, “It’s true that I touched her body, but I didn’t touch her over her underwear.” He went on, “I did it about 10 times. When my hand touched her breast, she didn’t say anything, so I thought it was okay to touch her, and so I escalated.”

After Ishida’s first arrest, the cram school group released a statement: “We view this as a serious incident. We will cooperate with the investigation and take thorough measures to prevent recurrence, striving to restore trust.”

The school dismissed Ishida on September 12.