Tochigi: Corpses of man, woman found in river in Nikko

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of a man and a woman in a river in Nikko City on Saturday, reports Tochigi Television (April 10).

At just before 9:00 a.m., a fisherman reported the discovery of the body of the woman in the Kinugawa River in the Fujihara area.

Officers arriving at the scene found the second body downstream about 250 meters at around 12:30 p.m.

Neither body showed signs of external wounds. Both persons are believed to be in their 60s to 80s. No personal items were found at the scene, police said.

With short hair streaked with gray, the woman stood about 160 centimeters tall. She was wearing a dark hooded jacket and jeans.

The man stood about 157 centimeters tall. He was wearing a black shirt and pants.

In addition to identifying both persons, police are seeking the causes of death.