Shizuoka cop suspected in second case of planting spy cam to film colleagues

SHIZUOKA (TR) – A 45-year-old inspector in custody for secretly filming female police officers in a police box restroom has been accused in a second case, police said this week, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 16).

In the latest case, Tetsuzo Suzuki, a 45-year-old inspector at the Shizuoka Minami Police Station, allegedly broke into a koban police box under the jurisdiction of Kakegawa Police Station at around 8:00 p.m. on June 21.

Between June 25 and July 30, he allegedly used a small camera he had previously installed in the women’s restroom on the second floor to take tosatsu (voyeur) footage of three female police officers.

Upon his rearrest on suspicion of trespassing and violating the Law Banning the Taking of Sexually Explicit Photographs, Suzuki denied the allegations, saying he has no recollection of the matter.

Suzuki was previously arrested in September on suspicion of taking voyeuristic footage in the women’s restroom of the same police box between April and June.

According to police, the suspect served as the head of the Community Affairs Division of Kakegawa Police Station until March. A small camera was found in the women’s restroom at the station early that month.

Prefectural police subsequently conducted inspections at all police stations and police boxes in the prefecture. No other suspicious items were found.

Chief Inspector Takeshi Nakamura said, “We will take strict measures in light of the previous arrest.”