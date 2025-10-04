Shizuoka cop accused of filming female colleagues with spy cam

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old inspector for secretly filming female police officers in a police box restroom, reports NHK (Sep. 24).

On April 27 and May 8, Tetsuzo Suzuki, a 45-year-old inspector at the Shizuoka Minami Police Station, allegedly broke into the women’s restroom on the second floor of a koban police box under the jurisdiction of Kakegawa Police Station and installed a small camera.

Between April 30 and June 5, he allegedly took tosatsu (voyeur) footage of three female police officers.

The inspector served as the head of the local affairs division of Kakegawa Police Station until March. The police box was unmanned during the alleged break-ins.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Law Banning the Taking of Sexually Explicit Photographs, Suzuki denied the allegations.

According to police, Suzuki served as the head of the local community division at the Kakegawa Police Station until March and was acquainted with the female victims. Separately, a small camera was found in the women’s restroom on the third floor of the station in early March.

Suzuki was assigned to Shizuoka Minami Police Station on August 7.

Hiromichi Sato, chief of police affairs at Shizuoka Prefectural Police Headquarters, commented, “It is truly regrettable that a police officer was arrested for voyeurism, and we offer our deepest apologies. We will investigate the facts and take strict action.”