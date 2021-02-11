Shiga: Woman’s corpse found in mountains

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a woman’s corpse in the mountains of Otsu City on Tuesday, reports the Kyoto Shimbun (Feb. 9).

At around 12:50 p.m., a 71-year-old male inspector of water supply equipment found the body of the woman lying face-up at the bottom of a gorge in the Nishikoricho area.

With a rotund frame, the woman stood about 160 centimeters tall, the Otsu Police Station said.

The body was clothed in a beige long-sleeve shirt and pants. She was barefoot.