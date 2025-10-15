Pair nabbed for using GPS to force woman into prostitution in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two staff members at a so-called “girl’s bar” for allegedly forcing a female staff member to engage in prostitution in the Kabukicho red-light district, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 15).

Between May and July, manager Maoya Suzuki, 39, and female employee Kazuya Tano, 21, allegedly used a GPS (global positioning system) device to force the 27-year-old staff member to engage in prostitution in the Okubo Park area.

Police also accused the suspects of forcing the staff member to sleep in the club over the same period.

During questioning on suspicion of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law, Tano has admitted to the charges. “I monitored the location information [from the GPS] and went with [Suzuki] to check if there were any streetwalkers.”

However, Suzuki denied the allegations. “I did not force her into prostitution, and I did not force her to sleep in the designated location.”

Assaulted

Referred to as a girl’s bar, Suzuki’s establishment provides services similar to those on offer at a hostess club.

According to police, the staff member started working at the bar last year. She then began to be subjected to violence by Suzuki, who yelled at her for “poor sales” and hit her with a champagne bottle.

Suzuki and Tano had the woman record her conversations with customers. When they went to check on her one time, they found she was taking a break. They then lured her into a back alley and assaulted her.

400 men over three months

The staff member is believed to have prostituted herself with around 400 men over three months, earning around 6 million yen. She remitted almost all of that amount to Suzuki. Since she was not paid, her home lease was terminated and she was forced to sleep in the bar’s backroom.

The crime came to light when police questioned her after she was arrested in July on suspicion of violating the Anti-Prostitution Kaw. The woman said at the time, “I was physically and mentally exhausted and didn’t have the strength to run away.”

According to police, the woman’s body had more than 20 bruises. The investigation is ongoing, with police believing that she had been subjected to regular violence.