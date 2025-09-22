 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of groping woman in Akiruno City

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 23, 2025

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of committing indecent acts on a woman on a street in Akiruno City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sep. 19).

At just after 11:30 p.m. on August 9, Yasushi Watanabe allegedly approached the woman, aged in her 20s, home from behind as she commuted home on a street.

The suspect then allegedly groped the woman’s buttocks. When she fell over, he straddled her and groped her breasts.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Watanabe admitted to the charges.

Yasushi Watanabe
Yasushi Watanabe (X)

According to Fussa Police Station, Watanabe and the woman were not acquainted with each other prior to the incident.

Several similar incidents were reported to police in early August. Police are now investigating whether they are related to Watanabe.

