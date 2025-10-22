Man accused of groping female university student in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly groping a female university student in a building in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 23).

On July 6, Hiroto Toyoda, a resident of Adachi Ward, allegedly inserted both hands into the underwear of the student, aged in her 20s, and groping her buttocks in front of an elevator in the building, located near JR Shibuya Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Toyoda stated, “I couldn’t control my desire when I saw [her].”

According to the Yoyogi Police Station, approximately one hour after the crime, Toyoda is also suspected of attempting to break into the home of a female office worker, aged in her 20s, in the same ward for lewd purposes.

Toyoda fled the scene when the woman resisted. “Stop!” she screamed.

Police believe that when the woman unlocked the apartment’s automatic lock, he followed her from behind and slipped through, a technique known as “tailgating.”