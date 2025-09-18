Kumamoto man finds intruder wearing daughter’s school uniform



KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police this week arrested an intruder into a home in Kumamoto City who was found wearing the school uniform of the male resident’s daughter, reports Nippon News Network (Sep. 19).

At just after 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, the resident opened a sliding door to a Japanese-style room to find the intruder inside, wearing his teenage daughter’s school uniform.

“I opened the sliding door and there was a man standing there,” the girl’s father later said. “He was wearing my daughter’s school uniform, which had been hanging out to dry. My daughter must be in shock.”

The intruder — later identified as 37-year-old Kenta Okazaki, an office worker from Higashi Ward — then tried to flee while still attired in the garment. “Don’t run away!” the father shouted.

After a scuffle broke out outside the home, the father handed Okazaki over to police. The father received injuries to the face during the fight.

“I was determined not to let him get away, so we started scuffling, and the intruder just kept trying to get away,” the father said.

Officers later arrested Okazaki on suspicion of robbery and assault. “I broke in to steal women’s clothing,” the suspect said in admitting the allegations.

The same house where the incident occurred had previously had uniforms stolen by someone three or four years ago.

“My daughter’s uniform had been stolen in the past, and someone broke in again, so I thought I couldn’t let this burglar get away, so I acted accordingly,” the father said.

Okazaki and the victim’s family were not acquainted. Police are currently investigating how Okazaki entered the residence and whether he was behind the other thefts.