Karaoke parlor employees suspected of drugging, robbing man

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested two women employed at a karaoke parlor in Kashima City for allegedly drugging and robbing a male customer, reports TBS News (Sep. 25).

In April, Kotomi Maenaka, 24, and Mei Inoue, 26, allegedly gave a 44-year-old office worker a drink laced with sleeping pills. After he passed out, they stole 150,000 yen in cash and three cash cards from his home.

Police have not disclosed whether the two women have admitted to the crime.

The incident came to light when the man woke up and realized his cash and other belongings were missing. He then contacted the police.

An investigation using security camera footage and other sources led to the arrest of the two women.