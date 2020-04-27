Kagoshima: Male corpse found at port in Aira

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse at a port in Aira City last week, reports Minaminihon Broadcasting (Apr. 24).

At around 3:00 p.m. on April 24, a fisherman reported the discovery of “a corpse floating” at Kajiki Port to the port office.

According to the Aira Police Station, the approximate age of the man is not known. With a rotund build, he stood about 160 centimeters tall. He was wearing a black t-shirt.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the man. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or accident.