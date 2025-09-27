Ibaraki cops suspect woman whose body found in freezer was strangled

IBARAKI (TR) – Following this week’s arrest of a 75-year-old woman for packing the corpse of her daughter in a freezer at her home in the town of Ami, Ibaraki Prefectural Police have found that the cause of death appears to have been asphyxiation, reports NHK (Sep. 26).

Police are investigating the possibility that the daughter was strangled to death in this house about 20 years ago and her body was hidden there.

On Thursday, police arrested Keiko Mori on suspicion of abandoning the body of her eldest daughter, Makiko, in a large freezer in the kitchen of her home. She was sent to prosecutors the next day.

Police investigations have revealed that the daughter was likely abandoned 20 years ago when she was around 30 years old. Mori stated that she “kept her body in the freezer.”

Meanwhile, further police investigations have found that the cause of death appears to have been asphyxiation due to strong pressure on the neck.

There were also marks on the head that appeared to have been caused by a blunt object.

At the time of the incident, Mori’s husband, who passed away in September, and her mother-in-law, who passed away several years ago, were living in the home. Makiko lived elsewhere.

Police believe that the daughter was strangled to death in the house 20 years ago. Her body was then hidden in a freezer to avoid discovery. The investigation is ongoing.