Ibaraki woman kept corpse of adult daughter in freezer for ’20 years’

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police this week arrested a 75-year-old woman after the discovery of a corpse believed to be that of her daughter in a freezer in her home in the town of Ami, reports NHK (Sep. 25).

During questioning on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Thursday, Keiko Mori admitted to the charges. “Twenty years ago, the smell of a dead body filled the house, so I bought a freezer and put [the body] in myself.”

On Tuesday morning, Mori and a relative visited a police station. “I’m keeping my daughter in the freezer,” the suspect told police.

Officers investigating the claim visited the home and found the corpse of an adult in the freezer, which is approximately 85 centimeters high, 95 centimeters wide and 60 centimeters deep.

According to police, the body was covered with a blanket and in an advanced state of decomposition. The legs were bent in a kneeling position.

Several deodorizers were also found inside. Prefectural police are planning to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.