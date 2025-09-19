Ex-Kobeya employee installed spy cam in changing room to film female colleagues

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former part-time worker at bakery chain Kobeya for allegedly using a small camera in the changing room of a branch in Takadanobaba, Shinjuku Ward to secretly film women, reports Jiji Press (Sep. 19).

Between February 8 and 15, Yusuke Toda, 30, allegedly used the small camera he had installed in the store’s unisex changing room to take tosatsu (voyeur) footage of a 19-year-old female coworker getting changed on four occasions.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Law Banning the Taking of Sexually Explicit Photographs, Toda admitted to the charges, “I wanted to see women changing, which is something I normally can’t see. I wanted to experience the thrill.”

Toda installed the small camera on a curtain rail and in his own backpack to take the surreptitious footage. He then used a computer at his office to play back the footage from an SD card and take close-up shots on his smartphone and save them.

According to police, Toda said that he has been taking tosatsu footage for three years. An SD card contained approximately 40 videos of 13 women, including the victim, getting changed.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are continuing the investigation.

In response to the incident, Kobeya commented, “We apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused. We will strive to prevent this from happening again.”