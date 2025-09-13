Ethiopian man arrested after stabbing in Akasaka leaves 2 injured

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested a male Ethiopian national following a stabbing incident that left two men injured, with one in critical condition, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sep. 12).

At around 5:30 p.m., Mularet Mesfin Gebremariam, 61, allegedly used a knife to stab a male company employee, aged in his 30s, in the abdomen inside the building of his office in Akasaka.

The man was taken to the hospital but remains in critical condition.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Gebremariam admitted to the allegations, police said.

The second man suffered minor injuries to a finger while trying to take the knife from the suspect.

Gebremariam is a former employee of the company. Police seized a bloodstained knife from the scene.

The suspect stated, “When I was fired, [the first man] told me, ‘I’ll take care of you next time.'” The suspect is believed to have visited the company several times to discuss the matter.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.