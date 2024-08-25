Corpses of man, woman found in Toyota City apartment

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpses of a man and a woman inside a residence in Toyota City last week.

At just before 7:00 p.m. on August 23, a person from the management company for the building, , alerted police. “There are two bodies,” the caller said, reports NHK (Aug. 24).

Emergency personnel entered the residence on the second floor of the building, located in the Nichinancho area, and found the man, clothed only in his underwear lying face-up on the floor of a room. In another room, the fully nude body of the woman was found also lying face-up.

The bodies showed no signs of external wounds.

The situation came to light when a resident on the same floor contacted the management company after the front door to the residence had been left open using a door stopper for several days.

Police are now seeking to confirm their identities and the circumstances that led to their deaths.