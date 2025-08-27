Corpses of man, woman found in car in Fuchu

TOKYO (TR) – A young man and woman were found dead in a car in a parking lot in Fuchu City on Wednesday, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 28).

At around 6:00 p.m., a police officer on patrol found the man and woman dead inside the car, which was parked in a lot for an apartment building in Sumiyoshicho.

The man, aged in his 30s, was in the passenger seat. His body showed no signs of external injuries. The woman, aged in her 20s, was in the backseat. She had blood on her clothing, police said.

The scene of the discovery is about 50 meters from Nakagawara Station on the Keio Line.

Police are treating the case as the result of foul play.

Earlier in the day, police received a call from a person who said that their “daughter had gone missing.” Police are investigating whether the cases are related.