Uber Eats driver has ‘no memory’ of hit-and-run crash in Yokosuka

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over a hit-and-run incident in Yokosuka City last month that seriously injured an elderly woman, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 17).

On January 4, Ryo Kato, 32, allegedly struck the woman, 86, with his motorbike at a crossing for a city road near Yokosuka-Chuo Station. He then fled the scene.

The woman suffered a broken left foot that is expected to require three months to heal, police said.

Upon his arrest, Kato denied the allegations. “I have no memory of the accident taking place,” the suspect was quoted by police.

At the time of the incident, Kato was delivering for Uber Eats. He became a person of interest for police after his square-shaped delivery backpack was spotted in security camera footage.