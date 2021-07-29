Man, 24, accused of dumping corpse of colleague near dam

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the alleged dumping of the body of a male colleague in the town of Ayagawa, reports TBS News (July 29).

Sometime between around June 20 and July 10, Gota Mizuguchi, a company employee, allegedly dumped the body of Reo Obika, 27, in a forest near Taman Dam.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse, Mizuguchi admitted to the allegations, police said.

Mizuguchi and Obika worked for the same company in Takamatsu City.

On June 20, Obika left word with his parents that he was going to meet Mizuguchi. His whereabouts then became unknown.

At around 4:30 p.m. on July 10, a fisherman found Obika’s body in the forest. At time of the discovery, the body was clothed in same shirt and jeans he was wearing when he left his residence.

On Thursday morning, police searched Mizuguchi’s residence. In addition to seeking the cause of death, police are plan to continue the investigation on suspicion of murder.