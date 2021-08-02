Charred corpse found in burned-out vehicle in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse inside a burned-out vehicle in the town of Hanawa on Sunday, reports Fukushima TV (Aug. 1).

At around 6:45 a.m., a person living near a farm road alerted police about a “car on fire.”

A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze about 60 minutes later.

The charred body was found in the driver’s seat. Due to burns, the gender of the person is not known, police said.

The vehicle is registered in Fukushima. Police are now seeking to identify the body.