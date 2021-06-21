4 corpses found in vehicle in Kobe; group suicide suspected

HYOGO (TR) – Four corpses were found inside a vehicle parked in a mountainous area of in Kobe City on Sunday.

With burned charcoal briquettes also found inside the vehicle, police are treating the case as a group suicide, reports NHK (June 21).

At around 6:40 p.m., the owner of vacant land in Kita Ward alerted police about the vehicle. “The people inside are not waking up when I pound on the side,” the owner said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the four bodies — believe to be those of a teenage girl and three men and women in their 20s to 40s — inside the white van.

The doors of the van, which had a license plate from the Kanto area, were locked. The bodies showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

Police believe the four took their lives by inhaling carbon monoxide fumes from the burned briquettes.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies.