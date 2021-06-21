 Press "Enter" to skip to content

4 corpses found in vehicle in Kobe; group suicide suspected

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 21, 2021

HYOGO (TR) – Four corpses were found inside a vehicle parked in a mountainous area of in Kobe City on Sunday.

With burned charcoal briquettes also found inside the vehicle, police are treating the case as a group suicide, reports NHK (June 21).

At around 6:40 p.m., the owner of vacant land in Kita Ward alerted police about the vehicle. “The people inside are not waking up when I pound on the side,” the owner said.

Officers arriving at the scene found the four bodies — believe to be those of a teenage girl and three men and women in their 20s to 40s — inside the white van.

The doors of the van, which had a license plate from the Kanto area, were locked. The bodies showed no signs of external wounds, police said.

Police believe the four took their lives by inhaling carbon monoxide fumes from the burned briquettes.

Police are now working to confirm the identities of the bodies.

Published in Japan Breaking News and Kobe

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from Japan Breaking NewsMore posts in Japan Breaking News »