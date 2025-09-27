Akira Ogawa to continue as Maebashi mayor despite adultery allegations

GUNMA (TR) – Following a report this week alleging adultery with a subordinate, Maebashi City mayor Akira Ogawa has vowed to not resign from her post, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sep. 26).

Ogawa apologized at the regular city council meeting on Friday. “I deeply apologize for causing great inconvenience to all citizens,” she said.

In a subsequent closed-door briefing with city council members, she expressed her desire to continue in her position.

Earlier this week, an online news site reported that Ogawa, 41, on multiple occasions this year met at a love hotel with a married male subordinate while on official business.

Ogawa is single. At a news conference on Wednesday, she admitted to visiting hotels with the married male employee more than 10 times, but explained that there was no romantic relationship.

According to multiple city council members, Ogawa on Friday again explained to all 38 council members the circumstances surrounding her love hotel visits with the married male employee.

She again denied any romantic involvement. The city council deemed the explanation insufficient and confirmed its intention to compile opinions and questions regarding Ogawa by September 29.

According to the city, they have received approximately 2,000 complaints from citizens on Thursday and Friday.