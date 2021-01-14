Woman, 72, posed as sister of enka singer Miyako Otsuki in swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old woman who allegedly posed as the sister of enka singer Miyako Otsuki in swindling a female acquaintance, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Jan. 15).

Between February 2017 and March of the following year, Sachiko Umehara is alleged to have defrauded the victim, a resident of Setagaya Ward, out of 6.5 million yen.

In carrying out the ruse, Umehara falsely told the victim that money deposited with an association for singers would result in a return of 10 percent.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of fraud on Tuesday, Umehara admitted to the allegations, the Seijo Police Station.

“She was well dressed”

Umehara also lives in Setagaya. She regularly told people that she was the sister of Otsuki. “I believed it because she was well dressed,” the victim told police.

The victim met Umehara at a coffee shop three years ago. On several occasions thereafter, the suspect paid the bills of the victim.

In December 2019, the victim visited the police station after Nakamura failed to make the first promised payment.

Police are now investigating whether there are other victims.