NGT48’s Maho Yamaguchi assaulted by 2 men at Niigata residence

NIIGATA (TR) – Maho Yamaguchi, a popular member of idol group NGT48, said on Wednesday via social media that she was attacked at her residence in Niigata City by two men on December 8.

In a series of tweets, some of which have been deleted, Yamaguchi, 23, said one of the men grabbed her by the face as tried to close the front door of her residence after she returned home alone from a theater show.

As they scuffled, the second man appeared and pinned her to the floor. After the attention of the perpetrators was diverted by an elevator door opening, she managed to escape.

Yamaguchi said that police arrested the two men on suspicion of assault. However, she added that they were later released.

According to Niigata Prefectural Police, the two men, both 25 years old, were fans of Yamaguchi, reports NHK (Jan. 9). “I wanted to speak with Miss Yamaguchi,” one of them was quoted. They both denied the charge of assault.

In one tweet, Yamagchi said that that the perpetrators told her that it was at least on member of NGT48 who informed them of her schedule and where she lives.

When NHK attempted to contact the agency of the group, the network was told that no person capable of offering comment was available.

Based in Niigata City, NGT48 is a sister group of AKB48. Yamaguchi is the co-captain of Team G of NGT48.