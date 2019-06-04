Hinatazaka46’s Nao Kosaka seeks eradication of illicit filming, molestation on trains

TOKYO (TR) – In an effort to eradicate molestation incidents and illicit filming on trains, a member of an idol participated in an event near JR Shibuya Station on Monday, reports TV Asahi (June 3).

Held at Shibuya Mark City, the event was sponsored by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. Nao Kosaka of group Hinatazaka46 conveyed three ways for persons to not become victims of a chikan (groper) or a person taking tosatsu (voyeur) photographs.

“Watch out for crowded train cars at boarding places,” she said. “Be wary of suspicious people around you. And change commuting times and trains used.”

A similar event featuring high school girls was held at JR Ueno Station. After self-defense techniques were shown, tissue packs with the slogan “Molesters are absolutely not allowed” were distributed.