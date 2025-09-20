Osaka cops bust brothel targeting Chinese tourists

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted an adult entertainment business in Osaka City that allegedly forced Japanese women to engage in prostitution for Chinese customers, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Sep. 17).

Between early May and mid-July, Guan Bo, a 32-year-old Chinese national, and two others employed at Sakazakiya allegedly introduced prostitutes to three male customers in their 20s and 30s and forced them to provide prostitution.

According to police, the suspects promoted Sakazakiya, located in Nishiyodogawa Ward, as a legal “delivery health” business while in reality it was providing prostitution.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the Anti-prostitution Act, Guan denied the charges. “I do not admit to the facts [as stated by the police],” he said.

According to police, Guan dispatched Japanese women to engage in prostitution for Chinese tourists and international students. Sakazakiya is believed to have employed around a dozen Japanese women.

Police believe that the suspects were making large profits by forcing Japanese women into prostitution and taking advantage of the rapidly increasing number of inbound tourists to Japan. The investigation is ongoing.

They are believed to have attracted customers through their website and word of mouth. The women were dispatched to hotels and private lodgings.

In January 2024, police were called to a dispute between a male customer and a woman, raising suspicions that the suspects were arranging prostitution. An investigation was then launched.