Sola Aoi reveals she’s 39, not 36

TOKYO (TR) – With her adult video (AV) career firmly in the rear window, Sola Aoi, married with twin boys and the subject of a new novel, is tying up some loose ends.

In writing on her blog on June 26, she said that she is actually 39 years of age, not 36, but maintained that her birthday is actually November 11.

“In the adult industry [at the the time of my debut], 18 was the youngest [possible age for an actress],” she said on June 27 at a press conference in Shibuya Ward for the book “At Dawn,” a novel based on her life.

The day before, she also revealed on her blog that she is from Kanagawa Prefecture, not Tokyo, which was how she was promoted upon the release of her debut AV title “Happy Go Lucky!” for label Alice Japan in 2002.

Two years later, Aoi moved to label S1. As her popularity grew, she began appearing in mainstream entertainment. In 2010, she starred in the fantasy-horror click “Big Tits Zombie” and the psycho-sexual thriller “Revenge: A Love Story.”

In commenting about her actual age, she giggled, “I wonder if being 36 or 39 will make any difference after experiencing marriage and childbirth.”