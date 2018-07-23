Nozomi Aso suffers stillbirth, brain hemorrhage

TOKYO (TR) – Following revelations earlier this month that adult video (AV) starlet Nozomi Aso is pregnant, she has now revealed on social media that she suffered a brain hemorrhage and a stillbirth, the latest developments for the troubled actress.

On July 17, Aso, who along with her boyfriend is under prosecution on drug-rated charges, wrote on Twitter that she suffered the stillbirth on May 15, while she was six months pregnant and living in a detention house. It was sometime later that she was diagnosed as having experienced a brain hemorrhage, according to her tweet. “I think that I am on the road to recovery now, heading forward into the future,” she wrote.

In February, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department entered the Meguro Ward residence of Aso and found kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, valued at 3.6 million yen. Officers also found marijuana, cocaine and MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy.

Officers later arrested Aso and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Aihei Takahata, on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law.

Aso, 33, whose real name is Aya Shimazaki, admitted to the allegations upon her arrest. At the opening of Takahata’s trial in May, he pleaded guilty to possession and use of stimulant drugs. Aso’s trial was expected to begin that same month. However, it has yet to start.

On July 2, Takahata’s father, 62, took the stand as a witness during his son’s trial at the Yokohama District Court and revealed that Aso is expecting to deliver a baby in September, and his son will be the father.

Yokohama native

Aso, a native of Yokohama, made her debut in the AV industry for label SOD Create in June of 2012. That title subsequently zoomed up to the top of sales chart the following month at distribution site DMM.com. Aso currently has more than 160 titles listed on the site.

The arrest is Aso’s second. In 2016, she was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Later that year, she was handed a suspended prison sentence. Several months later, she became acquainted with Takahata.