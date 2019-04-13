Mana Sakura received death threat on Twitter

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly sending a death threat to adult video (AV) actress Mana Sakura, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 13).

At around 11:20 p.m. on April 3, Haruhiko Yazawa, of no known occupation, allegedly wrote to Sakura via Twitter, “Even though you are a woman, business is business. I will half-kill [you].”

Police did not reveal whether Yazawa admits to the allegations.

In responding to a request for comment from the Sankei, Sakura’s agency said, “We have nothing to say.”

In addition to being an AV actress, Sakura is also the author of a novel and a collection of essays. In 2017, a film based on a novel by Sakura screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.