Man nabbed in porn star bait-and-switch scam in Ikebukuro

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old male employee of a sex business who falsely promised customers adult video (AV) actresses were available as prostitutes, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 15).

In January of last year, Kazuma Nakai, an employee at a fuzoku establishment, worked with accomplices on a road near JR Ikebukuro Station in swindling a man out of 650,000 yen in cash by luring him with the false promise that a woman who appeared in AV productions was available.

In carrying out the ruse, Nakai posed as the head of a talent agency for AV actresses. He then falsely told the victim that a fee was necessary to guarantee the appearance of an actress.

During questioning, Nakai said that he wanted to speak with a lawyer.

Police are aware of about 80 similar cases that took place in the Ikebukuro area in which the amount swindled from the victims totaled 67 million yen.