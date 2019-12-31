Ex-AV actress Junna Kanae enlists at Tokyo ‘delivery health’ service

TOKYO (TR) – Former adult video (AV) actress Junna Kanae has joined the roster of a Tokyo-based “delivery health” service, it has been learned.

“Your heart and body will be led to heaven!” exclaims the site for service Tokyo Style, which is sponsoring The Tokyo Reporter this month.

Kanae made her AV debut for label Soft On Demand Create in 2012. Over the next several months, she appeared in three more films, including in a role as a soapland bathhouse masseuse.

The price for the 75-minute course at Tokyo Style begins at 27,000 yen. “Please come to play,” Kanae enthuses on the service’s web site.

Kanae adds that her one of her favorite films is “The Devil Wears Prada” and her preferred type of man is a “gentleman who can play sports.”

For readers of The Tokyo Reporter, a discount of 3,000 yen will be provided to those who mention the site when reserving a masseuse at Tokyo Style via telephone or online.