Actress Yuko Takeuchi dies in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Popular actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, was found dead in her residence in the capital early Sunday, the result of an apparent suicide, police said, reports Sports Nippon (Sept. 27).

Takeuchi made her television debut for Fuji TV with “Cyborg” in 1996. Five years later, she garnered popularity for her role as a nurse in the TBS drama “Shiroi Kage.”

Takeuchi’s film debut came in 1998 with “Innocent World.” In 2007, she starred in two films featured at festivals overseas, “Closed Note” and “Midnight Eagle.”

Takeuchi is a native of Saitama Prefecture. In 2005, the actress married kabuki star Shido Nakamura. She gave birth to a boy three years later.

After divorcing Nakamura, she married actor Taiki Nakabayashi last year. She gave birth to her second son in January.