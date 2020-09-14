Actress Sei Ashina dies in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Popular actress Sei Ashina was found dead inside her apartment in Shinjuku Ward on Monday, the result of an apparent suicide, reports Nikkan Sports (Sept. 14).

The agency of Ashina, 36, said, “The cause of death is under investigation.” However, police said evidence found at the scene appears to indicate that she took her life.

According to persons with knowledge of the matter, Ashina, who lived alone, dropped out of contact from Sunday. A relative then visited her residence on Monday morning.

The native of Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture came to Tokyo as a middle school student. While a second-year high school student, she was scouted to become a model.

In 2002, she made her modeling debut and appeared in fashion magazine CanCam. The following year, she made her acting debut in the TBS drama “Stand Up!!”

She later went on to appear in the films “Kamen Rider Hibiki & The Seven Senki” (2005) and “Silk” (2007).

This year, she appeared in the TBS drama “Ship of Theseus.” She was also featured in photo spreads in weekly magazines Flash and Weekly Playboy.