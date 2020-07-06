Yamanashi: Saitama man seriously injures girl in stabbing attack

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old-man over the alleged stabbing of a girl in her late teens in Nirasaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 5).

At around 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, Mikio Fukushima, a company employee, allegedly used a knife to slash the left side of the girl’s neck inside his vehicle in a parking lot.

The girl suffered serious injuries that will require one month to heal, police said.

After the incident, the girl fled the car. A passerby then saw her and alerted police.

Fukushima is a resident of Honjo City, Saitama Prefecture. Police said that he has been acquainted with the victim for an extended period, according to TV Asahi (July 5).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, the suspect provided police with incoherent responses to their questions.